WB TET Result 2025 Out: Check WBBPE Category Wise Cut Off Marks & Qualifying Marks

WB TET Result 2025: West Bengal Board of Primary Education released the WBBPE TET Result 2025. All The Eligible candidates to appear in the West Bengal teacher and test for primary teacher can check the WB TET Result 2025 and see their name in the WB TET merit list 2025 according to the WB TET cut of marks 2025. The teacher eligibility test is a primary examination to become a Primary teacher in West Bengal. This article will help all the teachers in West Bengal who appeared in the West Bengal Teacher eligibility test conducted by West Bengal Board of Primary Education to identify cut off marks for different categories including general category cut off, SC ST, OBC, PWD and other categories cut off marks.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducted teacher eligibility test on 24 December and after that candidates are waiting to check their marks in the merit list of qualified candidates. The department has finally released the WB TET Result 2025 on its WB TET official website after 2 years on 24th September where out of 309,054 Candidates only 6,754 Qualify the examination after achieving more than the WB TET cut off marks 2025 in their specific category. So only these qualified candidates are able to teach in private schools from class 1 to class 5 in West Bengal and will only get option to sit in the government job vacancy in future for the primary teacher in West Bengal government.

WB TET Result 2025

WB TET Result 2025 Highlights

Event Details Conducting Body West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Exam Name WB Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2023) for Classes I-V Exam Date December 24, 2023 Result Release Date September 24, 2025 Official Website wbbpe.wb.gov.in

How to Check WB TET Result 2025?

All the enable candidates who appeared in the lastly conducted West Bengal primary teacher eligibility test in December 2023 can download the PDF of the West Bengal TET result 2025 from the official website and can take a printout of it for further uses:

First of all visit to the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education or you can click on this link to visit directly on the page https://wbbpe.wb.gov.in/

Now you will see multiple details on the screen where you have to find the best Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test link and you will see the result option in it

After that the PDF will automatically download in your device where you can see your details including rank of the applicant, Name and application details.

So if your name is available in this merit list then you can save the PDF in your device which will help you to attach your qualification to while applying for a teacher job in the state.

Details Mentioned on WB TET Scorecard 2025

Candidate’s Name

Registration/Roll Number

Category

Marks Obtained in Each Section

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Final Result (Qualified/Not Qualified)

WBBPE Category Wise Cut Off Marks

There are total 8 categories in West Bengal primary teacher eligibility test where candidates are required to check their specific category and should achieve more than the cut off marks to qualify the examination. You can check the following table to understand the weightage of cutoff marks for different categories and after that the evaluate your performance.

Category cut off marks General category 60% OBC category A 55% OBC category B 55% SC 55% ST 55% PWD 55 % EC 55% Ex. serviceman 55% Outsiders 58%

WB Primary TET Qualifying Marks 2025

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Marks Required (Out of 150) General 60% 90 SC/ST/OBC/PH 55% 82.5

Weightage of West Bengal TET cutoff marks

Candidates are only required to achieve more than the cut off marks to qualify the examination. The department will not prepare a preference list for candidates on the behalf of their marks in the teacher eligibility test. So if a candidate is achieving 0.1% extra marks from the cut off then they will be qualified accordingly.

So only candidates who qualify the examination are equally eligible to apply in all the government job vacancies for primary teacher in West Bengal in future and can also apply in private schools in the state accordingly.

West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test

The teacher eligibility test is an essential qualification test in West Bengal which is conducted by Board of Primary Education in the state. This is the certificate which is applicable for next 7 years and after completing 7 years, all the qualified individuals will again be required to pass the examination by following the same Method.

The teacher eligibility test is required while applying for any government job vacancy in West Bengal for primary teacher. So candidates who have this qualification certificate, will able to apply for the job accordingly.

Conclusion

The West Bengal teacher eligibility test will include your details including name and rank, roll number and application number, Category of the applicant, district and other details. This all details are very helpful to apply in the existing job vacancy in West Bengal where more than 13000 candidates are invited to fill the application form who qualify the examination. So if you have the certificate then it will help you to get government job in WB state accordingly.

When was the WB TET Result 2025 declared?

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) officially declared the WB TET Result 2025 in September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test can now check their results online at the official website – wbbpe.org. Along with the results, WBBPE has also released the category-wise cut off marks and qualifying percentage required for General, OBC, SC, ST, and PH candidates. Aspirants can download their scorecard by entering their registration number and date of birth. This result determines eligibility for teaching positions in West Bengal government and aided schools.

What are the qualifying marks for WB TET 2025?

The qualifying marks for WB TET 2025 vary based on the candidate’s category. For General candidates, a minimum of 60% marks is required to qualify. However, reserved categories including SC, ST, OBC, and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates receive a 5% relaxation, meaning they need at least 55% marks. These qualifying marks are mandatory for eligibility in teacher recruitment under WBBPE. The cut off also depends on the exam’s overall difficulty level and number of candidates. Achieving the qualifying score ensures that candidates are considered eligible for teaching jobs in primary schools across West Bengal.

How can candidates check WB TET Result 2025 online?

Candidates can check the WB TET Result 2025 online by visiting the official WBBPE website – wbbpe.org

. On the homepage, they need to click on the “WB TET 2025 Result” link and enter their registration number along with date of birth to access the scorecard. The result page displays marks obtained, qualifying status, and category-wise cut off. It is advised to download and print the scorecard for future reference. The online process is quick, transparent, and helps candidates stay updated with the latest WBBPE notifications regarding cut off marks and selection eligibility.

What is the WB TET Cut Off 2025 for different categories?

The WB TET Cut Off 2025 has been released category-wise by WBBPE. For General candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 60%. Reserved categories like OBC, SC, ST, and PH candidates have a relaxation of 5%, making the cut off 55%. The exact marks required may vary depending on Paper 1 or Paper 2, the total number of candidates, and the exam’s difficulty level. These cut offs are crucial in determining whether a candidate qualifies for eligibility as a primary school teacher. WBBPE releases the official cut off list along with the result declaration.

What is the next step after qualifying WB TET 2025?

Once candidates qualify WB TET 2025, they are considered eligible to apply for teaching positions in government and aided primary schools across West Bengal. However, clearing TET does not guarantee a job; it only serves as a mandatory eligibility criterion for recruitment. Qualified candidates must apply for teacher vacancies announced by WBBPE or the West Bengal School Education Department. They may also have to undergo further selection stages like interviews or document verification. Having the WB TET certificate significantly boosts teaching career opportunities and ensures eligibility for state-level primary teaching jobs.

