US H-1B Visa $100000 Annual Fee Proposal and Its Impact on Indians

US H-1B Visa $100000 Annual Fee Proposal: The new Move of US government is making outsiders and foreign workers more difficult to live and get visa in USA. Recently The department of Homeland and security- DHS announced a new proposal to hike regular rates of H1 B visa fee. According to the new announcement, all the new Visa applicants will be required to pay a $100,000 amount to get their visa. It is a very huge amount and low income as well as middle income individuals are also not able to pay search huge fees to get visa approval.

However currently applicants are paying the regular fees of $10,000 to get visa approval in the H1-B category, But the new bill can increase the security of youngsters who are planning to locate in the USA to maximize their earning. If you are also planning to get employment in USA then this article will be very helpful to you to understand upcoming intent for foreign workers in the USA especially in the H1-B visa category.

US H-1B Visa $100000 Annual Fee Proposal

US H-1B Visa $100,000 Annual Fee

Agencies of the US government are implementing strong actions to fulfill the complement of the US President- Make America Great Again. The h1b visa is one of the most highlighted with a program in the USA with the starting of 2025. This H-1B Visa Lottery is opening doors for Overseas employees in America. The Trump administration recently proposed a provision to increase Annual fees of H1B visa from $10,000 to $100,000 dollars annually. The main reason to implement this premium Hills is to reduce lottery or chances base selection for workers in USA and recruit candidates according to their skill preferences.

Implementation of $100,000 H1B Fees

The program has recently been proposed by the department of Homeland and security but it is not implemented yet. in the proposal will be firstly reviewed by the Public committee in USA so they will check and verify details and evaluate it from all the aspects.

At the end the bill will be challenged by US courts and after getting multiple revisions and adjustment in the proposal, government will implement the bill at the end. It is a long period to convert a proposal to a bill, but if all the Agencies approve this quickly then it will be independent within few weeks. So until the bill is reviewed, Overseas workers in USA who are working under h1b visa category can use the existing Procedure to apply and pay the fees.

End of H-1B Visa Lottery? US Considers $100K Fee Model

According to the official announcements by the department and Trump administration, the proposal of $100,000 Annual fees for h1b Visa holders is implemented to switch the existing visa approval method from lottery based to wages preferences based. Currently the department has a quota to recruit 85000 workers annually throughout the world under h1b visa program. Once the government accept application, there is no method to approve the application except random lottery of applications. So in this lottery system, the government did not follow a systematic way to recruit employees where the chances of non experienced employees visa approval can increase.

However in the wages based preferences system, the government will create a preference list of candidates according to their experience, diploma in degree and other certifications in the specific field. It will list out all the visa applicants and will only allow the visa approval to close individuals who are highly qualified and have good experience in the sufficient skill, so it will help the government to boost their economy and remain on top.

New $100K Annual Fee Rule and Its Effect on Indians

Indian workers are famous in IT sector and most of the Indians get h1b visa in IT companies in USA. However the highly qualified and experience will not get affect from this new fees arrangement for Visa approvals and wages preferences list, But reduced experienced in individuals and new degree holders who are currently exploring and unlocking their career overseas can get difficulty as they will not reflect in top of the beneficiaries in the merit list .

Apart from this, currently the h1b visa is still an expensive Visa but Indians manage to pay the Annual fees of $10,000 which is approximately ₹8,87,501. But after implementing the new fees for Visa approval, it will more difficult for law income individuals in India to apply in the program, however if there earning good in USA then it will not become a barrier to them.

Conclusion

The h1b visa is a very famous visa among Overseas workers across the world who want to work in USA. It is employer based visa application program where the employer is required to firstly recruit candidate from their home country and after that apply on the behave of candidate for their company. so it provide a secure and good wage to employees in USA, this is the reason why currently most of the young individuals are applying in h1b visa program. Now the revision in h1b visa is proposed but you need to wait until it become a proper bill in the country after that it will be implemented accordingly.

People Also Ask:

What is the US H-1B visa $100,000 annual fee proposal?

The US government is reportedly considering a reform to replace the H-1B visa lottery system with a $100,000 annual fee structure for sponsoring employers. Currently, H-1B visas are allotted through a lottery due to high demand, but this change would prioritize employers willing to pay a hefty fee. Supporters argue it could reduce misuse and ensure only serious companies apply, while critics say it will disadvantage startups, small businesses, and limit opportunities for Indian tech workers, who form the largest group of H-1B recipients in the US each year.

Why is the US planning to replace the H-1B visa lottery system?

The current lottery-based H-1B system has long faced criticism for encouraging misuse, fraud, and random selection, which often leaves out skilled applicants. The proposed $100,000 annual fee model is seen as a way to prioritize employers with genuine hiring needs and prevent mass lottery registrations by shell companies. The US government also expects to generate significant revenue, which could be directed towards workforce development. However, the move may favor large corporations over smaller firms, making it harder for Indian professionals in startups or mid-sized companies to secure sponsorships under the new system.

How will the $100,000 annual fee impact Indian IT professionals?

Indian IT professionals are the largest beneficiaries of H-1B visas, securing over 70% of approvals each year. If the $100,000 fee replaces the lottery, Indian tech workers may face fewer opportunities, as only big companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft may afford the sponsorship cost. Smaller IT firms and startups—many of which hire Indian engineers—might withdraw due to high expenses. This could reduce the overall number of Indian H-1B applicants, leading to greater competition and fewer chances for young Indian graduates to work in the US compared to the current lottery system.

Which companies will benefit from the new H-1B visa rule?

The $100,000 annual fee proposal would largely benefit large multinational corporations with deep financial resources. Companies like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Google can afford these fees and would continue sponsoring thousands of Indian workers. On the other hand, mid-sized IT firms, Indian outsourcing companies, and US startups may find it too expensive. As a result, high-paying roles in big tech could still be open for Indians, but small-scale opportunities may disappear. This shift may centralize H-1B employment towards elite firms, potentially reducing job diversity for skilled Indian workers in the United States.

Will the new H-1B visa system reduce fraud and misuse?

Yes, one of the main objectives behind the $100,000 annual fee model is to curb fraudulent practices and misuse of the H-1B system. Currently, some companies flood the lottery with multiple registrations, reducing fairness for genuine applicants. By imposing a high fee, only serious employers would apply, eliminating shell companies that misuse visas. However, critics argue that while it may reduce fraud, it could also restrict access for talented foreign workers, especially Indians from smaller firms. Thus, while fraud may decrease, opportunities for deserving candidates could also shrink under the new rule.

FAQs US H-1B Visa $100,000 Annual Fee Proposal 2025