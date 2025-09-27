University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27:  Fully Funded-Study Abroad in Canada

University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27: International students are encouraged to apply for University of Alberta scholarships in Canada for the 2026-27 academic year. Students from all over the world can apply for fully funded University of Alberta scholarships to pursue undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees. The University of Alberta scholarship is open to students wishing to study for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Canada. The university offers over 300 undergraduate and 500 graduate programs in a wide range of fields, including agriculture, food and nutrition science, art and design, biological sciences, engineering, humanities, education, health sciences, and more. You can also apply for scholarships with deadlines in May 2026.

The University of Alberta offers international students a wide range of academic programs and majors. It also provides scholarships in some departments in Canada that do not require IELTS. These scholarships at the University of Alberta cover all expenses for international students. The University of Alberta is now accepting applications for the 2026-27 academic year. Are full scholarships available for international students in Canada. Complete details are available in this post. Read the post carefully and apply for fully funded scholarships at Canadian universities.

University of Alberta Scholarships Overview

Scholarship Country Canada Host Institute University of Alberta Course Level Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD Degrees Financial Coverage Fully Funded Who is Eligible? International Students

University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27 Important Date

Event Date Deadline for application-based undergraduate entrance scholarships January 10, 2026 (Expected) Offers for application-based undergraduate scholarships begin Early Winter 2026 (Expected) Graduate Entrance Scholarship nomination deadline (departments nominate to GPS) Mid-April 2026 (approx. April 14–15, 2026) (Expected) Graduate Entrance Scholarship tenure period begins September 1, 2026 – August 31, 2027 (Expected)

Graduate Entrance Scholarship

Stipend Value CAD 17,500 for Master’s students; CAD 21,000 for Doctoral students.

Tuition & Fees Support International students receive an additional CAD 10,000 to assist with tuition and fee costs.

Non‑renewable: The scholarship covers one year only; future years’ funding must come from other sources.

For Graduate Students (Master’s & PhD)

1. Be admitted into a graduate program for one of UAlberta’s intake terms (e.g., September 2026, etc.).

2. Ensure your admission GPA is high enough (often 3.7 or equivalent) and you are registered full‑time.

3. Your admitting department must nominate you to the Faculty of Graduate & Postdoctoral Studies (GPS), using the university’s nomination process. There is no separate scholarship application from the student for this Entrance Scholarship.

4. Departments send nominations by the deadline (mid‑April). GPS reviews and announces awards.

Eligibility Criteria Of University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27

Here are what UAlberta looks at when deciding who gets entrance scholarships:

High school grades for undergraduates; admission GPA for graduate students (often 3.7+, or equivalent)

Leadership & Extracurricular: Participation in community service, clubs, sports, or other leadership roles is valued, especially for application‑based scholarships.

Some scholarships take financial need into account, particularly specific awards.

The Regional Excellence Scholarship and some others are limited to students from certain countries or high schools.

Full‑time registration, newly admitted, no switching between thesis vs course‑based programs during the tenure.

How to Apply the University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27

For Undergraduate (First‑Year, International Students)

1. Apply for undergraduate admission at University of Alberta. You must do this first because admission is required before many scholarship evaluations.

2. Automatic evaluation for admission‑based scholarships. When you submit your admission application, you will automatically be considered for some scholarships based on your high school grades (no extra application needed). Examples include:

International Admission Scholarship (up to CAD 5,000)

Gold Standard Scholarship (top 5% in each faculty, up to CAD 6,000)

Regional Excellence Scholarship for high‑achieving students from specific regions.

3. Application‑based scholarships. If you want more (prestigious) awards, after you apply for admission, submit a single scholarship application through UAlberta’s Awards Portal. That one application allows UAlberta to evaluate your profile (grades, leadership, experience, etc.) and match you to many possible awards.

4. Wait for offers. Scholarship offers generally begin in early winter following the completion of the application period.

5. Accept or activate the scholarship. If awarded, follow the instructions given by UAlberta to accept the award formally, often through the student/scholarship portal.

Application Fees Of University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27

There is no separate fee just for applying to most entrance scholarships. The scholarship‐application process is often built into either your admission application or to its own Awards Portal, without extra cost.

For graduate scholarships, departments nominate eligible students; there is no extra fee to the graduate entrance scholarship beyond your standard admission process.

However, some external scholarships or special awards might require additional documentation, translation of transcripts, or proof of language ability, those may have costs. Always check specific scholarship pages.

Benefits Of University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27

You can gain by winning entrance scholarships at UAlberta:

Undergraduate Scholarships

Name of the Scholarship Value / What It Covers International Admission Scholarship Up to CAD 5,000 based on admission average. Gold Standard Scholarship Up to CAD 6,000 for top 5% of students in each faculty. Regional Excellence Scholarship Up to CAD 5,000 based on region and high grades. President’s International Distinction Scholarship Very high prestige; CAD 120,000 over four years for a few top international students. International Leader Scholarship Up to CAD 15,000 for students showing leadership plus academic excellence.

Last deadline

Event Date / Deadline Undergraduate application-based scholarship deadline January 10, 2026 (Expected) Graduate Entrance Scholarship departmental nomination deadline Around April 14–15, 2026 (Expected) Scholarship offers begin Early Winter 2026 for undergraduates (Expected) Graduate Entrance Scholarship tenure starts September 1, 2026 (Expected)

FAQs about University of Alberta Scholarships 2026–27