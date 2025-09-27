Tangerine Scholarship 2025: Win Up to $20,000 for Canada Students – Apply by October 31, 2025

Tangerine Scholarship 2025: The Tangerine Scholarship 2025 is a contest-style scholarship offered by Tangerine Bank in partnership with yconic and Student Awards. It lets current or recent students in Canada apply for a chance to win money for school without paying to apply. There is one big grand prize, and several smaller bonus prizes. Instead of being judged on essays or grades alone, winners are chosen by random draw among all eligible entries. One grand prize of CAD $20,000 and five bonus prizes of CAD $1,000 each are available.

Tangerine Scholarship 2025 Important Date

Event Date / Time Application Opens July 10, 2025 at 4:01 PM ET Application Deadline October 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET Winner Draw / Selection Date November 6, 2025

How to Apply The Tangerine Scholarship 2025

Applying to Tangerine Scholarship 2025

1. Check Your Eligibility

Before you begin, confirm these:

You are a legal resident of Canada.

You are 16 years old or older on the date you enter.

You are a current or recent student (within the last 12 months) at Canadian high school, college, university, or you have been accepted into an accredited Canadian postsecondary institution.

2. Visit the Official Application Page

Go to the official Tangerine page or through yconic / StudentAwards. That’s where you’ll find the online entry form.

3. Fill in the Entry Form

You will need to provide basic information such as:

Name

Age / date of birth

Contact information

School or postsecondary institution info

Residency confirmation

4. (Optional) Complete Bonus Entry Actions

After the basic entry, you may have chances to earn extra entries by doing small tasks (often outlined in the contest feed). Some tasks might be:

Signing up for a service

Following certain instructions

Verifying account

Or, becoming a Tangerine client (which doubles your entries)

5. Submit Before Deadline

Make sure your entry and any bonus tasks are completed before October 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. Late entries are not considered.

6. Wait for Results

After the contest closes, a random draw is held on November 6, 2025. Winners will be contacted as per the rules.

Application Fee Of Tangerine Scholarship 2025

Aspect Details Application Fee Free, No cost to apply, fully covered by Tangerine and yconic. Additional Costs None, No hidden charges, minor printing costs for docs, if needed ($1-2).

Benefits Of Tangerine Scholarship 2025

1. Financial support

The grand prize of CAD $20,000 is a significant boost. In addition, there are five bonus prizes of CAD $1,000 each.

2. Low barrier to entry

No application fee, no long essays or portfolios required for basic entry — this lowers the effort and stress.

3. Fairness via random draw

The contest picks winners randomly among eligible entries, giving every qualified applicant a real chance.

4. Extra chances for bank clients

If you are a Tangerine client, you get double the entries, which improves your odds.

5. Flexibility in use of funds

Prize money can be used for tuition, books, living expenses, or other educational costs, you decide.

6. Experience and awareness

Even if you don’t win, applying and engaging with the contest helps you stay aware of scholarship opportunities.

Tangerine Scholarship 2025 Application Deadline

Event Date / Time Application Deadline October 31, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET

FAQs about Tangerine Scholarship 2025