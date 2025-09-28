SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Download @ssc.gov.in, Exam Dates Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam to recruit candidates for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). The SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 will be released for all candidates who have applied for the 8021 MTS and Havaldar vacancies.

Approximately 3.61 million candidates have registered for the SSC MTS exam 2025, and only those whose applications are accepted will receive their SSC MTS Hall Ticket 2025. All exam-related information, including the SSC MTS exam date 2025, time, and venue, will be mentioned on the candidate’s SSC MTS Admit Card 2025.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Overview

Detail Information Name Of the Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Name Examination SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) Name of the Posts Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Vacancies 8,021 (revised upward from initial estimates) Examination Date October/November 2025 Admit Card Release 2-3 days before exam date Selection Process – Paper 1 (Computer-Based Objective Test) – Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (Havaldar posts only) Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2025

The revised dates for the SSC MTS 2025 Exam will be announced soon on the official website of the respective regional offices of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can download their SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 using their login credentials, which include their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Candidates must reach their designated exam venue on the date and time mentioned on their ssc.nic.in admit card 2025.

To successfully download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025, candidates must enter their correct details, such as their roll number, through the provided link. Please refer to the table below for all the important details related to the SSC MTS Exam Admit Card 2025 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.

SSC MTS Exam Dates 2025

The SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2025 is now slated for October/November 2025, with exact dates still under wraps. The exam is split into two main stages:

Paper 1 (Objective Test) : This is a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. It covers General Intelligence, Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Everyone takes this one.

: This is a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions. It covers General Intelligence, Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, and General Awareness. Everyone takes this one. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST): Only for Havaldar candidates. Think running, cycling, or height/weight checks to prove you’re fit for the role.

SSC Regional Websites

Since the SSC operates through regional offices, you’ll need to know which website to check for your admit card. Here’s a handy table with all the details:

Region States/UTs Covered Region-Wise Download Link at ssc.nic.in Northern Region (NR) Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand sscnr.nic.in Central Region (CR) Uttar Pradesh, Bihar ssc-cr.org Eastern Region (ER) West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, A&N Islands sscer.org Western Region (WR) Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa sscwr.net Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry sscsr.gov.in Karnataka-Kerala (KKR) Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep ssckkr.kar.nic.in North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, etc. sscner.org.in Madhya Pradesh (MPR) Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh sscmpr.org North Western Region J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh sscnwr.org

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Download Link

The SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2025 will be released in October 2025 on the respective SSC regional websites. Candidates must download their admit card from the regional website and bring a printed copy with them to the exam hall. Once the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active, the links to download them by region will be updated below, so there is no need to visit the SSC regional websites separately.

How to Download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) and select your regional SSC portal (e.g., sscnr.nic.in for the Northern Region).

Then Click on the “Admit Card” or “Hall Ticket” section.

Select “SSC MTS 2025” or “MTS & Havaldar Paper 1”.

Then, Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and the CAPTCHA code.

Download and print the admit card, make sure to bring it along with a valid photo ID (e.g., Aadhaar card, Voter ID) to the exam center.

What to do after downloading the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025?

Candidates are advised to carefully check their name, exam venue address, and exam date on their SSC MTS Call Letter 2025 to avoid any issues on the exam day. If there is any discrepancy in the details, please contact the concerned authority. Read the instructions carefully and ensure you follow them. Bring valid photo ID proof with a clear signature and photograph to the exam center.

SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2025 Documents

Aadhar Card Pan Card Voter ID Card Driving Licenses Passport Other ID Proof issued by the Government.

