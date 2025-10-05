SEK 1250 Child Allowance in Sweden: Check Eligibility, Dates & Benefits

SEK 1250 Child Allowance in Sweden: Families across Sweden will continue to receive 1,250 Swedish kronor per month; this money will be distributed for each child under 16 years of age. The government has also ensured that families with more than one child in Sweden will receive additional payments as part of the larger family allowance program.

This benefit is also called “barnbidrag” in Swedish. This financial assistance is intended to support low-income families. The purpose of this allowance is to provide funds for children’s education, including school and university fees, ensuring that all children, regardless of their family’s income, have equal opportunities to study. As of 2025, the allowance remains at SEK 1,250 (approximately $131), but it is expected to change within the next five years. Families also receive additional benefits, such as a large family supplement. Furthermore, families with multiple children are eligible for further financial support, including allowances for shared custody arrangements, providing them with additional financial security.

While many countries (as many as 108) include child allowance in their budgets, what makes Sweden unique is that it is the only country with a universal child allowance system; that is, the allowance does not depend on income level or employment status. The goal is simple, to ensure that all children grow up with the same opportunities, leisure time, and structure, regardless of their family’s background.

The allowance is paid directly to all eligible parents for their child. This payment is made in Sweden on the 20th of each month. For children born before March 1, 2014, the allowance is paid to both parents jointly. If both parents are not satisfied with this arrangement, they can request that the government pay the allowance separately. Once the child turns 17, they will receive a study allowance instead of the child allowance, to support their further education. This allowance is typically exempt from any taxes or fees.

Features OF SEK 1250 Child Allowance in Sweden

Any child under the age of 16 will receive child allowance from the Swedish government. The payment will be deposited on the 20th of each month. To receive this payment, you need to have a Swedish mobile phone number. The payment is processed by the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, also known as Försäkringskassan. Parents do not need to apply for this; the payment is made automatically.

Impact on Families

The child allowance has been a great help to many families, especially those belonging to the lower or lower-middle class. For many families, this monthly allowance is a crucial part of their household budget. While it may not cover all expenses, it allows them to allocate funds for their children’s other needs. It also helps single parents, particularly those who have lost their spouse, to provide their children with a quality education. These parents also receive additional support, which makes a significant difference in helping them manage their financial difficulties.

Besides financial support, the allowance also provides moral support, as these families are already facing considerable hardship. The fact that the money is distributed equally reinforces their sense of dignity and belonging within society, and the convenience of not having to apply for it allows parents to focus on more important matters.

Large Family Supplement

Number of Children Base Child Allowance (SEK/month) Large Family Supplement (SEK/month) Total Monthly Payout (SEK) 1 1,250 0 1,250 2 2,500 150 2,650 3 3,750 730 4,480 4 5,000 1,740 6,740 5 6,250 2,750 9,000

Benefits OF SEK 1250 Child Allowance in Sweden

Housing Allowance: Up to SEK 1,300 monthly for low-income families.

Up to SEK 1,300 monthly for low-income families. Parental Leave: 480 days at 80% of your salary – perfect for new parents.

480 days at 80% of your salary – perfect for new parents. Special Needs Support: Extra cash (SEK 1,313–3,063) for kids with disabilities.

