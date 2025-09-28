RRB NTPC Result 2025: Check CBT 1 Graduate Score and Cutoff @indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) soon announced the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for the RRB NTPC Graduate exam 2025. Along with the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025, the cutoff marks for the RRB NTPC Graduate exam have also been released. The RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 is available on the RRB NTPC official website indianrailways.gov.in. However, we have provided a link to download the RRB NTPC Result PDF on this page.
The RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of all qualified candidates. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held in the third week of October 2025. Scroll down for the latest updates on the RRB NTPC Graduate result 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Overview
|Feature
|Details
|Exam
|RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025
|Conducting Body
|Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|Total Vacancies
|8,113
|CBT 1 Exam Dates
|June 5 to June 24, 2025
|Result Release Date
|Released Soon
|Official Websites
|rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB portals
|Selection Stages
|CBT 1,CBT 2, Skill Test/Aptitude Test, Document Verification
|Exam Date
|Graduate Level CBT 2 –Third week of October 2025 (Expected)
|Mode of Exam
|Online
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Download Link
You can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 after clicking the link available at the official regional website. Alternatively, you can download the result directly using the link provided below.
|RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025
|PDF Download Link
How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025?
The steps to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 are given below.
- Visit the official RRB websites for your respective region, or click the direct link provided on this page.
- Select your RRB region.
- The Railway NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result.
- The roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the RRB NTPC 2025 Result PDF for future reference.
RRB NTPC Result Download link
Candidates can access the RRB NTPC Graduate Scorecard 2025 download link on the official websites of their respective RRB zones. Each of the 21 RRB regional websites has provided a direct link or a button for the NTPC 2025 scorecard, which is now available. The link can be found on the homepage of the RRB official website under the “Results” or “CEN 05/2024 – NTPC” section. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to log in. The direct link to download the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2025 is provided below.
Details Mentioned Of RRB NTPC Result 2025
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Category
- Total Marks Obtained
- Normalized Marks
- Section-wise Marks
- Category-wise Cut-off Marks
- Qualifying Status
- Instructions for Next Steps
- Important Notices
Railway NTPC Score Card 2025 Link
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the results for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for the Graduate Level Examination 2025. Candidates can now access and download the merit list from the official website rrb.gov.in.
|RRB NTPC Result 2025 Region-Wise Link
|RRB Regions
|Official Website
|RRB Chennai
|www.rrbchennai.gov.in
|RRB Guwahati
|www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
|RRB Siliguri
|www.rrbsiliguri.org
|RRB Malda
|www.rrbmalda.gov.in
|RRB Muzaffarpur
|www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
|RRB Ranchi
|rrbranchi.gov.in
|RRB Bengaluru
|www.rrbbnc.gov.in
|RRB Bhubaneswar
|www.rrbbbs.gov.in
|RRB Chandigarh
|www.rrbcdg.gov.in
|RRB Kolkata
|www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
|RRB Allahabad
|https://rrbald.gov.in/
|RRB Ahmedabad
|www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
|RRB Bhopal
|www.rrbbpl.nic.in
|RRB Bilaspur
|www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
|RRB Gorakhpur
|www.rrbgkp.gov.in
|RRB Jammu Kashmir
|www.rrbjammu.nic.in
|RRB Thiruvananthapuram
|www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
|RRB Mumbai
|www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
|RRB Patna
|www.rrbpatna.gov.in
|RRB Secunderabad
|www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
|RRB Ajmer
|www.rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB NTPC Cutoff 2025
While the official RRB NTPC cutoff has not yet been announced, based on past trends, experts are sharing their predictions for the expected cutoff:
|Category
|Expected Cutoff
|Unreserved
|65 – 72
|EWS
|48 – 60
|OBC
|58 – 65
|SC
|44 – 55
|ST
|36 – 44
RRB NTPC Result 2025 FAQs
Where to check my RRB NTPC Result 2025?
Candidates can check their results on the official website – indianrailways.gov.in
What details are required to check RRB NTPC Result 2025?
You need your registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard.
Is the RRB NTPC Merit List 2025 released?
Yes, RRB has published the merit list along with the CBT 1 results online.
How to download the RRB NTPC Cutoff 2025 PDF?
The cutoff marks PDF is available for download on regional RRB websites.
Will there be normalization in RRB NTPC Result 2025?
Yes, RRB follows a normalization process for fair evaluation across shifts.
What after the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025?
Qualified candidates will appear for CBT 2, followed by skill/typing tests.
Can I challenge the RRB NTPC Result 2025?
No, results once declared cannot be challenged. Only answer key objections were allowed earlier.