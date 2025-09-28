RRB NTPC Result 2025: Check CBT 1 Graduate Score and Cutoff @indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) soon announced the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for the RRB NTPC Graduate exam 2025. Along with the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025, the cutoff marks for the RRB NTPC Graduate exam have also been released. The RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 is available on the RRB NTPC official website indianrailways.gov.in. However, we have provided a link to download the RRB NTPC Result PDF on this page.

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of all qualified candidates. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held in the third week of October 2025. Scroll down for the latest updates on the RRB NTPC Graduate result 2025.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Overview

Feature Details Exam RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Total Vacancies 8,113 CBT 1 Exam Dates June 5 to June 24, 2025 Result Release Date Released Soon Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB portals Selection Stages CBT 1,CBT 2, Skill Test/Aptitude Test, Document Verification Exam Date Graduate Level CBT 2 –Third week of October 2025 (Expected) Mode of Exam Online

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Download Link

You can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 after clicking the link available at the official regional website. Alternatively, you can download the result directly using the link provided below.

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 PDF Download Link

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025?

The steps to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 are given below.

Visit the official RRB websites for your respective region, or click the direct link provided on this page.

Select your RRB region.

The Railway NTPC CBT 1 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Search for your roll number using Ctrl+F in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result.

The roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Download the RRB NTPC 2025 Result PDF for future reference.

RRB NTPC Result Download link

Candidates can access the RRB NTPC Graduate Scorecard 2025 download link on the official websites of their respective RRB zones. Each of the 21 RRB regional websites has provided a direct link or a button for the NTPC 2025 scorecard, which is now available. The link can be found on the homepage of the RRB official website under the “Results” or “CEN 05/2024 – NTPC” section. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to log in. The direct link to download the RRB NTPC Scorecard 2025 is provided below.

Details Mentioned Of RRB NTPC Result 2025

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Category

Total Marks Obtained

Normalized Marks

Section-wise Marks

Category-wise Cut-off Marks

Qualifying Status

Instructions for Next Steps

Important Notices

Railway NTPC Score Card 2025 Link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the results for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for the Graduate Level Examination 2025. Candidates can now access and download the merit list from the official website rrb.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Region-Wise Link RRB Regions Official Website RRB Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org RRB Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Bengaluru www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Allahabad https://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Jammu Kashmir www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in RRB Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB NTPC Cutoff 2025

While the official RRB NTPC cutoff has not yet been announced, based on past trends, experts are sharing their predictions for the expected cutoff:

Category Expected Cutoff Unreserved 65 – 72 EWS 48 – 60 OBC 58 – 65 SC 44 – 55 ST 36 – 44

