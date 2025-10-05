Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26: Apply Online For UG & PG Scholarships

Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26: There is good news for high school freshmen who can not afford the fees for further studies. The Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26 is now open, offering up to ₹6 lakh to help talented young people achieve their goals without breaking the bank. We are talking real support for undergraduate and postgraduate students across India, no strings attached, just a golden opportunity.

You are reading this to prepare for exams, so stay tuned. We will explain it in simple terms, who is eligible, how much you can receive, and the easy steps to apply. In a country where education feels like climbing Mount Everest, these scholarships are your surest opportunity, and applications are starting through August 2025, so get in before time runs out.

Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26

This is a foundation that does not just spend money, it builds the future. Reliance Foundation, the charitable arm of one of India’s largest business houses. Launched years ago to give back to society, the foundation is on a mission to provide equal opportunities to students from all walks of life. This year, for the 2025-26 academic year, they are taking it even further.

Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26 Overview

Particulars Information Name of Program Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26 Eligible Engineering, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Vocational Training, and more Institution Type Recognized Indian institutions (public or private) Motive Support meritorious students from economically weaker sections Benefits Financial aid, mentorship, networking opportunities

Eligibility for Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26

You do not need to be a genius to apply, but you do need to meet certain requirements. The Foundation keeps it simple, focusing on those who are talented and need encouragement. It is divided into undergraduate and graduate sections because not everyone is in the same position in life.

Eligibility For Undergraduate Students

The student must be Indian residents.

At least 60% overall. Math, science, arts.

Admission to full-time degree programs for 2025-26 like: B.Tech, B.Sc, B.Com, etc.

Annual household income less than ₹15 lakh.

Eligibility For Postgraduate Students

The student must be Indian resident.

At least 60% marks in your bachelor’s degree.

Full-time programs like M.Tech, MBA, or MSc for 2025-26.

Family annual income less than ₹15 lakh.

Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26 Amounts

Undergraduate students receive ₹2 lakh (approximately $200,000 USD) over the course, while postgraduate students can earn up to ₹6 lakh (approximately $600,000 USD). This includes tuition, books, and a laptop if needed. Mentorship sessions, career workshops, and networking events offer VIP access to India’s top professionals.

To make it clear, here is a handy table comparing the both the scholarships:

Aspect Undergraduate Scholarship Postgraduate Scholarship Max Amount Up to ₹2,00,000 (over 4 years) Up to ₹6,00,000 (over 2 years) Disbursement Yearly, based on performance Lump sum or yearly, performance-linked Coverage Tuition, hostel, books Full tuition, research grants, living expenses Renewal Criteria Maintain 60% GPA annually 65% GPA + project milestones Number of Awards 5,000 slots 100 elite spots Fields Covered All streams (STEM, Arts, Commerce) Priority: Engineering, Med, Management

Application Process For Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26

For apply to both scholarships, applicants can log in to the Reliance Foundation official website or the Buddy4Study website.

Candidates should register before logging in to the Buddy4Study website.

After registering, candidates should be click on the Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025-26 link.

link. After clicking there, they should click to the Apply Now option and fill their complete details.

After filling the details , candidates should upload all the necessary documents in the required format and submit them after rechecking them once.

Candidates should carefully fill their email address and mobile number so that further details can be provided through email.

Important Dates For Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26

Particulars Dates Applications Open August 21, 2025 UG Deadline: November 15, 2025 PG Deadline October 4, 2025 Results Declaration December 2025 for UG, November 2025 for PG Disbursement Starts January 2026

Documents Required For this Scholarship

You will need the following documents for apply to this scholarship:

Passport size photograph of the applicant.

Proof of address.

Class 10 and 12 marksheet of board examinations.

Bonafide Student Certificate from the current college.

Official Disability Certificate issued by the relevant Government authority.

Proof of family income.

You are also required to submit your PAN Card and Bank details after submitting your application.

Application Fee

There is no application fee to apply for the Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26, the scholarship is free of cost. The application process is fully free, including any aptitude tests that must be required as part of the selection process.

Conclusion – Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26

All students getting the financial assistance to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate courses can get the Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025-26 and receive a scholarships amount up to ₹2 lakh for undergraduates and ₹6 lakh for the postgraduates. The application deadline for the Post Graduate Reliance Foundation Scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year is October 4, 2025 and for the Under Graduate the application are closing on 15 November, 2025. For latest information, students must requested to visit the official website of BUDDY4STUDY.

FAQ’s: Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2025-26