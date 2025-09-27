PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025: Eligibility, Documents Required & Application Process

PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025: The Government of India is providing Mudra loans To Eligible beneficiaries who want to start a new business or want to upgrade their existing business. The PM Mudra Loan Scheme 2025 is accessible to all Indian citizens from any participating bank with the Government of India. So if you want to get help from 50,000 rupees to 20 lakh then you can check out this article where we are providing you the detail information on PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025. We will discuss the PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 eligibility criteria, list of important documents, and online application procedure for the PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 without visiting to the branch.

Micro small and medium enterprises- MSMEs have a bright future in India as the government has been focusing on building local businesses and startups since 2015. Pradhan Mantri Mudra loan was also launched in 2015 and is still provided by many participating banks and financial companies. The loan is divided into 3 categories including Shishu Mudra loan, Kishore Mudra loan, and Tarun Mudra Loan where Shishu Mudra loan is designed for small enterprises which can start their business up to 50,000 rupees. Kishor Mudra loan can be asked by medium enterprises for a maximum of 5 lakh from the bank and the maximum loan of 20 lakh is provided under the Tarun Mudra loan to the beneficiaries.

PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 Overview

Particulars Information Launched By Central Government Start Date April 8, 2015 Method Online Process Scheme Beneficiaries Citizens of the country Objective Providing loans for starting a business Year 2025 Loan amount 50,000 to 20 lakh rupees Official website www.mudra.org.in

Benefits of PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025

Individuals are getting flexible repayment facilities for Mudra loans where banks are preparing EMI from 12 months to 84 months according to the loan amount and according to the category of the business.

where banks are preparing EMI from 12 months to 84 months according to the loan amount and according to the category of the business. Small Enterprises and medium enterprises are appreciated by the government of India and are getting loans instantly after launching the scheme.

are appreciated by the government of India and are getting loans instantly after launching the scheme. Women entrepreneurs and reserve categories are getting extra benefits to get instant approval for Mudra loans in the banks.

Banks have digitized the application procedure for Mudra loans so applicants can apply online mode without visiting the branch.

so applicants can apply online mode without visiting the branch. Middle-class and lower-class citizens who have a good business mind and Ideas have a good opportunity to invest in their dreams with the help of Mudra loan .

. Interest rates for mudra loans are charged by the bank according to the eligibility and the condition of the customer

PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 Objectives

The government’s primary objective in launching the PM Mudra Loan Scheme is to provide financial assistance in the form of loans to individuals seeking to start their own businesses. Citizens who are struggling to find a job and want to start their own small businesses but are struggling financially because they haven’t established one can also start their own businesses by receiving easy loans under this scheme.

This loan amount will be provided to beneficiaries at a low interest rate. Many young people in the country, facing unemployment, will receive incentives to establish their own businesses, thereby creating employment opportunities for themselves and other citizens, and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 Amounts

Shishu Loan Scheme: Loans up to ₹50,000

Kishore Loan Scheme: Loans from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh

Tarun Loan Scheme: Loans from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh (new limit increased to ₹20 lakh)

Eligibility Criteria for PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025

Any individual whose age is more than 21 years old is eligible to apply for a Mudra loan .

. Micro small and medium enterprises are the targeted businesses in the Mudra loan. so if you are a vegetable vendor, General Store operator, tractor operator, Taxi Driver, small manufacturing unit, etc then you will get instant loan approval

The business of the applicant should be registered with udyam portal of Government of India. Registration procedure is free of cost on udyam portal

of Government of India. Registration procedure is free of cost on udyam portal You should have a business plan to execute the loan amount to develop your business which will help and the time of getting approval of your loan application.

Documents Required for PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025

Aadhar card.

Pan card.

GST number.

Business registration details/ udyam portal details.

The cost of the Machines or infrastructure will be restored by the amount of the Mudra loan.

Bank account details.

At least 1-year balance sheet of the business.

GST return information.

PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025 Application Process

You can follow the following procedure which has been briefly explained in the Bullet points to help you get a Mudra loan from your mobile phone only:

Visit the official website of the Mudra loan yojana you can directly visit by clicking on this link https://udyamimitra.in/ .

. Now you will reach the official website where you have to scroll for searching Mudra loan yojana and click on the link.

After this, you will be redirected to the PM Mudra Loan Scheme Yojana portal. Select your information and provide your email address and mobile number to receive OTP for verification

Once you receive the OTP the application form will appear on your experience where you have to enter your details including name, business details, Contact information, Aadhar Card details, and other business-related information.

After, that click at the “Submit” button for complete the PM Mudra Yojana online apply process.

Conclusion – PM Mudra Loan Yojana 2025

Thus, all those consumers who want to start their own business by taking advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme can apply for the yojana today through the official website of their bank or through the official website of the Prime Minister Mudra Loan Yojana and get a loan of Rs. 50000 to 20 lakh.

