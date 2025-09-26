Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarships 2025 in Canada – Fully Funded Last Date November 17, 2025

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarships 2025: The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Scholarship aims to empower applicants to make a meaningful impact in the world, equipping them with the skills to become leaders in their institutions and communities.The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarship provides up to $50,000 per year for three years to cover tuition and living expenses, along with an additional $20,000 per year for research, travel, and networking costs.

This post will outline the details, requirements, benefits, and step-by-step application process for all interested and eligible candidates. Participate in the Foundation’s in-person and online events, including the specially designed Institutes of Engaged Leadership and retreats, during their first year of the program. Collaboratively organize a conference (Impact Conference) during the second year of the leadership program and present this conference during the third year.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarships 2025 Overview

Aspect Details Full Name Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Doctoral Scholarship Purpose Supports doctoral students in humanities/social sciences to become engaged leaders addressing global challenges Duration Up to 3 years Number Awarded Up to 15-16 scholars per year Eligibility Canadian citizens studying anywhere; non-Canadians in Canadian PhD programs (1st-3rd year); research tied to 4 themes Total Value Up to $210,000 over 3 years Key Deadline (opens September 9, 2025) Applications Last date November 17, 2025 Application Fee None – completely free to apply

What Is the Trudeau Foundation Scholarship?

The Trudeau Foundation Scholarship is a three‑year doctoral awardthat seeks to train engaged leaders. Scholars receive both financial support and membership in a community of researchers, mentors, and practitioners who share ideas, exchange knowledge, and commit to societal impact.

It is open to students doing doctoral work inhumanities and social sciences (including law, public health, business where relevant), with research that connects to one or more of the Foundation’s four central themes:

Human Rights and Dignity

Responsible Citizenship

Canada and the World

People and their Natural Environment

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Scholarship aims to instill in its recipients the values ​​essential for becoming engaged leaders, such as embracing diverse perspectives, serving the community, demonstrating courage, and fostering innovation. Through its scholarship, fellowship, and mentorship programs, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation focuses on the leadership development of its scholars.

Who Is Eligibile

Required Language English.

Eligible Countries For All countries worldwide.

You must already be accepted into, or currently enrolled in, the first, second, or third year of a full-time doctoral program in the humanities or social sciences (broadly defined).

Your doctoral research must relate to at least one of the Foundation’s four core themes: Human Rights and Dignity, Responsible Citizenship, Canada and the World, and People and their Natural Environment.

Canadian citizens are eligible, whether they are studying at a Canadian or an international institution.

Non-Canadians (permanent residents or foreign nationals) enrolled in a doctoral program at a Canadian institution are also eligible.

Trudeau Foundation Doctoral Scholarship Timeline 2025–26

Event Dates Application period opens September 9, 2025 Application deadline (4:00 p.m. EST) November 17, 2025 Semi-finalists notified January 27, 2026 Virtual group interviews February 10–12, 2026 Finalists invited for individual interviews February 19, 2026 Final interviews March 10–12, 2026 Official announcement of 2025 Scholars May 2026

How to Apply for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Scholarship 2025

To apply for the 2025 Pierre Elliott Trudeau Scholarship

Visit to the offical website trudeaufoundation.ca.

Register on the Foundation’s application portal.

If you have previously applied for a Trudeau Foundation Scholarship, do not create a new account.

Enter the email address you used previously and select “Forgot password.”

Complete the application form.

After completing your registration, answer the questions to submit your application for the 2025 Scholarship Competition.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Scholarship Duration and Reward

Up to $50,000 per year for three years to cover tuition and living expenses, plus an additional $20,000 per year for research, travel, and networking costs.

Membership in a vibrant community of scholars, mentors, and fellows, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields and sectors.

Leadership training from our mentors and fellows, including unique experiential learning opportunities that enrich and complement their academic experience.

Opportunities to enhance proficiency in Canada’s official languages ​​(French and English) as well as Indigenous languages.

Lifelong membership in the Foundation’s alumni network.

Details Of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarships 2025

Volunteer in their communities: Beyond the Foundation’s programming, active Scholars are expected to complete 30 hours of volunteer service or community initiatives each year and report on these activities to the Foundation.

If they are not fluent in both of Canada’s official languages ​​(French and English), take steps, through formal or informal training, to improve their proficiency in the official language with which they are less familiar.

Commit to learning more about Canada’s Indigenous languages ​​through the leadership program.

FAQs about Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarships 2025