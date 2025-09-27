Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply

Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025: A PAN card holds significant importance when it comes to applying for a personal loan from any bank or financial institution. The majority of individuals have already obtained their PAN cards and utilize them for various purposes. However, there are still some individuals who have not yet applied for a PAN card and face difficulties when applying for personal loans. If you are looking for an instant personal loan without a PAN card, you can check out the article titled ‘Personal Loan Without a PAN Card.”

This article provides a comprehensive list of alternative documents that can be used in the absence of a PAN card. Additionally, you can also review the Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025 eligibility criteria and application procedure for obtaining a personal loan without a PAN card.

Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025

As per the Government of India, possessing a PAN card is essential for every citizen as it enables the government to monitor their transactional activities. However, a PAN card is specifically required for transactions exceeding 50000 rupees. If you are seeking a Personal Loan without a PAN Card, you can avail of a maximum loan amount of 50000 rupees from your bank without the need for a PAN card. This Personal Loan without a PAN Card can be used for a variety of purposes, including education, weddings, festivals, and other celebrations.

Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025 Eligibility

To be eligible for a apply for personal loan without a PAN card, it is important to meet the bank’s eligibility criteria. Take note of the following criteria:

You must be an Indian citizen and at least 18 years old. However, some banks may have a maximum age limit of 60 or 65.

You should have a reliable source of income, either through employment or self-employment.

Your monthly or annual income should be at least 15000 rupees.

It is crucial to have a good CIBIL score of over 750 to qualify for an instant personal loan.

Documents Required for Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025

Listed below are some alternative documents that you can use in place of a PAN card when applying for a personal loan. While a PAN card is typically required by banks and financial institutions for KYC purposes, these documents can help you secure a personal loan without any issues:

Aadhar card.

Voter ID card.

Electricity bill.

Employment proof.

Last three-month salary slip.

Last three-month bank statement.

Any other government-approved ID card will also enhance your credibility.

Steps to Apply for a Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025

To apply for a personal loan without a PAN card, you have two options. Firstly, you can apply online through the bank’s website or mobile application. If you prefer a more traditional approach, you can also visit the nearest branch in person and submit your application manually along with all the necessary documents. Steps to Apply Online for a Loan Without a PAN Card:

Go to the official website of the bank or open their mobile application.

Navigate to the personal loan section and click on it.

Apply for a loan amount of less than 50,000 rupees.

amount of less than 50,000 rupees. Complete your KYC by providing details such as your Aadhar card, voter ID card, electricity bill, and other required information.

Once you have provided the necessary information, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number for verification purposes.

After verifying the OTP, you will need to select the tenure for repaying the loan amount.

Once you have completed these steps, your application will be successfully submitted.

Now, you just have to wait for the bank to approve your Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025 application. Once approved, the loan funds will be transferred to your bank account.

Conclusion – Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025

To apply for a personal loan, it is essential to provide certain documents that verify your identity, address, and income. The PAN card is widely accepted as a valid identity proof, however, if you do not possess one, there is no need to be concerned. You have the flexibility to utilize any of the alternative documents listed to establish your identity and continue with the loan application process without any complications. Moneyview offers a convenient and completely paperless option for obtaining a loan, even if you do not possess a PAN card.

FAQ’s: Personal Loan Without PAN Card 2025