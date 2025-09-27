|New| NPS Charges October 2025: Updated Fee for NPS, Lite, Vatsalya, UPS & APY

NPS Charges October 2025: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have announced revised pricing structures for Central Recordkeeping Authority (CRA’s ‘National Pension System (NPS), NPS-Vatsalya, Atal Pension Yojana (APY), NPS-Lite and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). On 1 October, new fees – which will cover both online and offline will be effective. For consumers in the private sector, the revised pricing structure provides a slab-based approach. This guarantees low cost for small investors. Charges are the upper cap, and according to CRAs PFRDA, if they want, they are capable of offering low fees. UPS customers will be charged separately during the payout phase.

NPS October 2025 Fee Change Important Points

The fee is maximum, CRAs is allowed to charge a small amount.

The fee applies to government UPS only during the accumulation phase.

only during the accumulation phase. With PFRDA clearance, any additional services will be charged at their actual cost.

Charge should be properly displayed by CRAs on their websites and applications.

and applications. For customers in the private sector, the updated structure provides a slab-based approach, guarantees that small investors will not take extreme cost.

PFRDA has made it clear that the listed fees are maximum limitations. If they wish, CRAs is free to provide low fees.

UPS customers will be charged separately during the payout phase.

NPS Vatsalya, UPS, Atal Pension Scheme Fee Change 2025

The initial soul is Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card and Rs 18 for the default e-PRAN kit. Each account has an annual maintenance fee of Rs 100. Zero-equilibrium accounts will not be charged. There is no transaction fee. The initial life duty is Rs 15. The cost of maintenance is Rs 15 per year.

Low cost for government workers

The fee has been standardized for government employees taking membership of UPS and NPS and is quite low. For the e-PRAN kit, the inauguration charge (permanent retirement account number) is Rs 18. For a physical PRAN card, it is 40 rupees. Each account will have an annual maintenance charge (AMC) of Rs. 100, but there are no transactions fees.

In particular, there is no annual maintenance fee for accounts with zero balance, which guarantees cost effectiveness for users who have not yet earned money. Additionally, PFRDA has made it clear that the e-PRAN kit will be the standard option for the opening of the new account. It is important to note that the government sector applies only during the accumulation phase for the UPS customers. PFRDA will take a separate decision in any fees to be implemented during payment/decumulation phase.The following are the charges:

Charges Amount (₹) PRAN Opening e-PRAN Kit 18 Physical PRAN Card 40 Annual Maintenance Charge 100 Transaction Charge 0

There will be no annual maintenance fee for accounts with zero balance. When creating a new account, the e-PRAN kit will be a default option. These fees apply to UPS customers only during the accumulation phase. The fee for payment/decumulation phase by PFRDA will be specified later.

NPS-Lite and APY Accounts

A streamlined fee schedule will also be beneficial for NPS and Atal Pension Scheme (APY) customers. For these accounts, there is no transaction fee, although there is an opening and annual maintenance fee of Rs 15. This low-cost strategy aims to encourage low-income groups to participate in pension schemes and promote financial inclusion.

There will also be a minimum fee for NPS lite and Atal Pension Yojana, which is for low-income and unorganized sector workers. Due to the complete exemption of transaction costs, small account holders can contribute to their retirement savings without worrying about any financial stress. Fees for API and NPS-lite accounts are consistent and low:

Charges Amount (₹) PRAN Opening 15 Annual Maintenance Charge 15 Transaction Charge 0

NPS-Vatsalaya

The fees for opening of life for private sector customers are the same for the government sector: Rs 40 for a physical PRAN card and Rs 18 for e-PRAN kit. The transaction fee does not apply. However, the subscriber’s Tier I Account Balance determines the level of annual maintenance fee, which is as follows:

Balances up to Rs 1 lakh are zero.

For the remaining amount between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, add 100 rupees.

The remaining amount between Rs 2,00,001 and Rs 10 lakh is Rs 150.

Remaining amount between Rs 10,00,001 and Rs. 25 lakhs 300

Remaining amount between Rs. 25,00,001 and Rs. 50 lakh rupees 400

And Rs. 50 lakh Rs. 500

PFRDA has made it clear that these rates are upper cap, which means that CRA is not allowed to charge more than the amount shown. CRA is allowed to convey or low cost offer, however, until they go down from the upper cap of the slab that comes just before it.

Can CRAs PFRDA-Mandated fee raise or reduce?

The fees shown above represent the upper range. CRAs are not allowed to charge more than the specified regulator. The regulator said, “CRA would be free to reduce allegations at any time or negotiation, if any, with employers/customers/pops, such as low/interaction allegations would not immediately be below the upper cap fixed in relation to the predetermined slab,” said, the regulator said, to reduce the ability to reduce the ability to reduce the ability to reduce the ability of CRA.

Additional Instructions

In the event that the regulatory body has made it clear that, with prior approval, any new services offered by CRAs can be charged without any other markup at their actual cost. To further promote openness for customers, the CRAs must clearly reveal the entire cost structure on their official websites and mobile applications. With these updated fees, PFRDA is expected to increase the reach, strength and transparency of pension schemes, giving freedom to public and private sector participants. It is estimated that the new cost structure will simplify the account administration and promote continuous participation in pension schemes.

What are the new NPS charges from October 2025?

From October 1, 2025, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has updated charges for NPS. The revised fee applies to NPS, NPS Lite, Vatsalya, UPS, and Atal Pension Yojana. Investors must verify new rates before transactions as the charges vary scheme-wise.

How much is the account maintenance fee for NPS after October 2025?

The account maintenance fee for NPS has been slightly increased effective October 2025. Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) will levy higher annual maintenance and transaction charges. The exact rates depend on the scheme type like NPS, Lite, or Vatsalya, ensuring cost adjustments for smooth management.

Are NPS Lite and Vatsalya charges also revised from October 2025?

Yes, NPS Lite and NPS Vatsalya charges are revised from October 2025. These changes include updates in account opening fees, annual maintenance charges, and contribution processing costs. The PFRDA notified this revision to ensure fair cost distribution across investors while maintaining efficiency in pension fund operations.

What are the updated charges for Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from October 2025?

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) also sees revised charges effective October 2025. CRA maintenance fees and contribution processing costs are adjusted to align with new NPS norms. These updated charges will impact subscribers’ contributions, though the scheme’s guaranteed pension benefits remain unchanged. Subscribers should check revised fee details.

What is the impact of updated NPS charges on returns?

The updated NPS charges from October 2025 may slightly reduce net returns due to higher deductions. However, NPS still remains one of the lowest-cost retirement products in India. The long-term compounding benefits and tax advantages under Sections 80C and 80CCD continue to outweigh the minimal cost increases.

FAQs New NPS Charges October 2025