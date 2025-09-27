New COVID Variant Spreads Rapidly U.S From Sore Throat to Brain Fog- All Symptoms You Should Know

New COVID Variant Spreads Rapidly U.S: As the world breathes a cautious sigh of relief post-pandemic, a new twist in the COVID-19 story is capturing global attention. The XFG variant, nicknamed “Stratus,” is making waves, with cases spiking worldwide. First identified in Southeast Asia in January 2025, this cunning strain is now a focal point for health experts. Here’s a deep dive into Stratus, its symptoms, key dates, precautions, and answers to your burning questions, crafted to keep you informed and prepared.

What are the symptoms of Stratus?

The Stratus variant, officially labeled XFG by the World Health Organization (WHO), emerged in January 2025 in Southeast Asia. By June 2025, it had spread to 38 countries, prompting the WHO to designate it a “SATS-CoV-2 variant under monitoring.”

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a surge in cases across nine states, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, based on wastewater monitoring data from the week of September 15, 2025. This data confirmed Stratus as the predominant variant in the U.S., signaling its rapid rise.

Symptoms of the Stratus Variant

Stratus presents symptoms similar to earlier COVID-19 strains, though vaccinated individuals typically experience milder cases. Common symptoms include:

Fatigue

Fever

Persistent, dry cough

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Sore or scratchy throat

Headaches and body aches

Upset stomach or nausea

Brain fog

Loss of taste or smell

If you notice these symptoms, experts recommend seeking medical advice promptly. Treatment options include antiviral medications, over-the-counter drugs, or at-home remedies. Seek immediate care if you experience a high fever (over 103°F) lasting more than three days or if symptoms worsen after initial improvement.

What Makes Stratus Unique

Stratus follows the highly infectious Nimbus variant, which was notorious for causing severe “razor blade” sore throat symptoms, according to Stony Brook Medicine at Stony Brook University in New York. Unlike its predecessor, Stratus has evolved with mutations that enhance its ability to evade the immune system, making it more challenging to fight, particularly for the unvaccinated or those never infected, per WHO and Stony Brook Medicine reports.

Key Dates to Know

Date Event January 2025 Stratus first detected in Southeast Asia. June 2025 Spread to 38 countries, earning WHO’s “variant under monitoring” status. September 15, 2025 CDC identifies Stratus as the dominant variant in the U.S. via wastewater monitoring. September 27, 2025 Ongoing global and U.S. case surges reported.

Important Precautions to Stay Safe

To protect yourself and others from Stratus, health authorities recommend:

Wear a mask in crowded or indoor spaces to reduce transmission risk.

Improve ventilation by opening windows or using air filters.

Wash hands frequently to minimize contact with the virus.

Avoid close contact with others, especially in high-risk settings.

Check local COVID-19 data before traveling to stay informed about regional risks.

Stay vaccinated Keeping up with COVID-19 boosters enhances protection against severe outcomes.

FAQs about New COVID Variant Spreads Rapidly U.S