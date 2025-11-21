IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Download Link, Cut Off Marks PDF @ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: Candidates who must have appeared in the mains exam for IBPS PO 2025 on 12 October 2025 should now be waiting to know whether they are qualified to appear for the interview round or not. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) must have been release IBPS PO Result 2025 for the mains exam in November 2025 at the official website on ibps.in.

The result for IBPS PO 2025 Mains exam should be checked online through using the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth as per the admission certificate. This article provides you complete details about the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025, release date, download link, how to download, cut off marks, selection process and more.

How to Check IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 checking is an easy process which is aimed at providing the candidates with the safe and efficient access to the result. To download the result: Go to the web site of official IBPS: www.ibps.in. Go to the CRP PO Common Recruitment Process of Probationary Officer XV. Tap on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025. First fill your Roll Number or Registration Number and your Date of Birth. Input the captcha code appeared on the screen. Enter the information to see your outcome and qualification. Taking a print out of it for future reference.

Details on IBPS PO Mains Result 2025

Candidate’s Full Name.

Registration Number.

Roll Number.

Category and Sub-Category of the candidate (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.)

Marks obtained in each section.

Total Score obtained.

Qualifying Status.

IBPS PO Mains 2025 Cut Off Marks( Expected)

The IBPS PO Mains Cut Off marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the interview round. These are released category-wise and section-wise to maintain fairness, covering categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

The mains exam is out of 225 marks, consisting of an objective test (200 marks) and a descriptive test (25 marks). Preliminary exam marks are only qualifying in nature and not considered in the final selection. The final selection combines mains scores (80%) and interview scores (20%).

Based on historical and expert analysis, the expected category-wise cut-off ranges are:

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (out of 225) General (UR) 63 – 69 OBC 60 – 65 SC 50 – 58 ST 45 – 50 EWS 60 – 64

What’s Next After IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?

Candidates who clear the cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the interview round, scheduled for December 2025 or January 2026. The interview assesses the candidates’ personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for a banking career. The final merit list will be prepared by combining mains exam marks and interview marks.

IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates

Event Tentative Dates (2025/2026) IBPS PO Official Notification Release June 30, 2025 Online Registration Start Date July 1, 2025 Online Registration End Date July 28, 2025 Online Preliminary Examination Dates August 23 & 24, 2025 Declaration of Preliminary Exam Result September 26, 2025 Download of Call Letter for Main Exam 1st October 2025 Online Main Examination Date October 12, 2025 Declaration of Main Exam Result November 2025 Download of Call Letter for Interview December 2025 Conduct of Interview (Personality Test) December 2025 / January 2026 Provisional Allotment January / February 2026

IBPS Admit Card 2025 Release Date

IBPS will conduct the PO Mains examination on a single day, October 12, 2025, at various locations across the country. All eligible candidates will take the descriptive test in the designated examination hall. Candidates can download their IBPS Admit Card 2025 for the examination from October 1 onwards.

Candidates who cleared the Prelims can now login using their registration number and password/date of birth to download the call letter. The IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025 has also been announced, and candidates must ensure they carry their hall ticket, along with valid ID proof, to the examination center.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

This is the 15th recruitment drive for IBPS PO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for the vacant positions of Probationary Officers in various banks. The preliminary examination for this recruitment process has already been conducted, and the final result for the shortlisted candidates has been published on the official IBPS website (ibps.in).

Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to take place on October 12th. The admit cards for the examination are now available on the official website.

Details on the Admit Card

The hall ticket contains all essential details regarding the examination:

Candidate’s name and roll number.

Examination date and shift timings.

Exam center address and reporting instructions.

Important guidelines for the exam day.

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card seamlessly:

Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in

Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details and download the PDF.

Take a printout for exam day use.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: 01 October 2025 .

. IBPS PO Mains Exam Date: 12 October 2025 .

. Result Declaration (Tentative): November 2025.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Schedule

Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Exam End Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 12:30 PM Shift 2 1:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:30 PM

Important Exam Day Instructions

Name of Tests No. of Questions/ Max. Marks Duration Reasoning 40/60 50 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35/50 45 minutes English Language 35/40 40 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars 35/50 25 minutes Total 145/200 160 minutes Descriptive Paper (Essay and Comprehension) 2/25 30 minutes

Carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving License). Reach the examination center well before the reporting time. Follow all COVID-19 and exam regulations strictly. Electronic gadgets, calculators, or study material inside the exam hall are strictly prohibited.

Selection Procedure of Probationary Officer

The Preliminary Examination, Main Exam, and Interview are the three steps in the IBPS PO Selection Process. To be eligible for the Mains examination, candidates must pass the preliminary exam. Each stage of the process has its own set of admit cards. The interview round, conducted by the participating banks, is only for those who qualify for the Mains examination The results of the Mains exam and the interview are combined to create the final merit list, and the successful candidates are appointed as Probationary Officers (POs).

FAQ’s About IBPS PO Mains Result 2025