IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket Now

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released: The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 was declared on September 26, 2025, all eligible candidates are now looking to download their IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. This admit card, also known as the IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025, can only be downloaded from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 was officially released on October 1.
Candidates aiming for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in participating banks can now head to the official website and secure their hall ticket. Therefore, candidates who wish to download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for October 12, 2025, can do so by using their registration number and date of birth.
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Exam Name
|IBPS PO 2025
|Vacancy
|5208
|Category
|Admit Card
|IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Released Date
|1 October 2025
|IBPS PO Mains Exam Date
|12 October 2025
|Selection Process
|Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|Credentials Required
|Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
|Official Website
|www.ibps.in
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Check CBT 1 Graduate Score and Cutoff at indianrailways.gov.in.
BPSC 71st Result 2025 @bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, Download Answer Key PDF
IBPS Admit Card 2025 Release Date
IBPS will conduct the PO Mains examination on a single day, October 12, 2025, at various locations across the country. All eligible candidates will take the descriptive test in the designated examination hall. Candidates can download their IBPS Admit Card 2025 for the examination from October 1 onwards.
Candidates who cleared the Prelims can now login using their registration number and password/date of birth to download the call letter. The IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025 has also been announced, and candidates must ensure they carry their hall ticket, along with valid ID proof, to the examination center.
|Event
|Tentative Dates (2025/2026)
|IBPS PO Official Notification Release
|June 30, 2025
|Online Registration Start Date
|July 1, 2025
|Online Registration End Date
|July 28, 2025
|Online Preliminary Examination Dates
|August 23 & 24, 2025
|Declaration of Preliminary Exam Result
|September 26, 2025
|Download of Call Letter for Main Exam
|1st October 2025
|Online Main Examination Date
|October 12, 2025
|Declaration of Main Exam Result
|November 2025
|Download of Call Letter for Interview
|November / December 2025
|Conduct of Interview (Personality Test)
|December 2025 / January 2026
|Provisional Allotment
|January / February 2026
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link
This is the 15th recruitment drive for IBPS PO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for the vacant positions of Probationary Officers in various banks. The preliminary examination for this recruitment process has already been conducted, and the final result for the shortlisted candidates has been published on the official IBPS website (ibps.in).
Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to take place on October 12th. The admit cards for the examination are now available on the official website.
Details on the Admit Card
The hall ticket contains all essential details regarding the examination:
- Candidate’s name and roll number
- Examination date and shift timings
- Exam center address and reporting instructions
- Important guidelines for the exam day
How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card seamlessly:
- Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in
- Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify all details and download the PDF.
- Take a printout for exam day use.
IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 Important Dates
- Admit Card Release Date: 01 October 2025
- IBPS PO Mains Exam Date: 12 October 2025
- Result Declaration (Tentative): November 2025
IBPS PO Mains Exam Schedule
|Shift
|Reporting Time
|Exam Start
|Exam End
|Shift 1
|8:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|12:30 PM
|Shift 2
|1:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|5:30 PM
Important Exam Day Instructions
|Name of Tests
|No. of Questions/ Max. Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40/60
|50 minutes
|Data Analysis & Interpretation
|35/50
|45 minutes
|English Language
|35/40
|40 minutes
|General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars
|35/50
|25 minutes
|Total
|145/200
|160 minutes
|Descriptive Paper (Essay and Comprehension)
|2/25
|30 minutes
Important Exam Day Instructions
- Carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving License).
- Reach the examination center well before the reporting time.
- Follow all COVID-19 and exam regulations strictly.
- Electronic gadgets, calculators, or study material inside the exam hall are strictly prohibited.
Selection Procedure of Probationary Officer
The Preliminary Examination, Main Exam, and Interview are the three steps in the IBPS PO Selection Process.
- To be eligible for the Mains examination, candidates must pass the preliminary exam. Each stage of the process has its own set of admit cards.
- The interview round, conducted by the participating banks, is only for those who qualify for the Mains examination.
- The results of the Mains exam and the interview are combined to create the final merit list, and the successful candidates are appointed as Probationary Officers (POs).
FAQs about IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released
When will IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 be released?
It has already been released in 1st October 2025 and is available for download on ibps.in.
What login details are needed to download the admit card?
You need your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
Is it mandatory to carry a photo ID along with the admit card?
Yes, carrying a government-issued photo ID along with the admit card is compulsory.
Will the admit card be sent via post?
No, candidates must download the IBPS PO admit card online only.