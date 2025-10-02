IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket Now

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released: The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 was declared on September 26, 2025, all eligible candidates are now looking to download their IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025. This admit card, also known as the IBPS PO Mains Hall Ticket 2025, can only be downloaded from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 was officially released on October 1.

Candidates aiming for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) in participating banks can now head to the official website and secure their hall ticket. Therefore, candidates who wish to download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for October 12, 2025, can do so by using their registration number and date of birth.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Overview

Particulars Details Organization Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS PO 2025 Vacancy 5208 Category Admit Card IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Released Date 1 October 2025 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 12 October 2025 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS Admit Card 2025 Release Date

IBPS will conduct the PO Mains examination on a single day, October 12, 2025, at various locations across the country. All eligible candidates will take the descriptive test in the designated examination hall. Candidates can download their IBPS Admit Card 2025 for the examination from October 1 onwards.

Candidates who cleared the Prelims can now login using their registration number and password/date of birth to download the call letter. The IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2025 has also been announced, and candidates must ensure they carry their hall ticket, along with valid ID proof, to the examination center.

Event Tentative Dates (2025/2026) IBPS PO Official Notification Release June 30, 2025 Online Registration Start Date July 1, 2025 Online Registration End Date July 28, 2025 Online Preliminary Examination Dates August 23 & 24, 2025 Declaration of Preliminary Exam Result September 26, 2025 Download of Call Letter for Main Exam 1st October 2025 Online Main Examination Date October 12, 2025 Declaration of Main Exam Result November 2025 Download of Call Letter for Interview November / December 2025 Conduct of Interview (Personality Test) December 2025 / January 2026 Provisional Allotment January / February 2026

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

This is the 15th recruitment drive for IBPS PO 2025, inviting candidates to apply for the vacant positions of Probationary Officers in various banks. The preliminary examination for this recruitment process has already been conducted, and the final result for the shortlisted candidates has been published on the official IBPS website (ibps.in).

Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to take place on October 12th. The admit cards for the examination are now available on the official website.

Details on the Admit Card

The hall ticket contains all essential details regarding the examination:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Examination date and shift timings

Exam center address and reporting instructions

Important guidelines for the exam day

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card seamlessly:

Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in

Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details and download the PDF.

Take a printout for exam day use.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: 01 October 2025

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date: 12 October 2025

Result Declaration (Tentative): November 2025

IBPS PO Mains Exam Schedule

Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Exam End Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 12:30 PM Shift 2 1:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:30 PM

Important Exam Day Instructions

Name of Tests No. of Questions/ Max. Marks Duration Reasoning 40/60 50 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35/50 45 minutes English Language 35/40 40 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness / Digital/ Financial Awareness, including RBI circulars 35/50 25 minutes Total 145/200 160 minutes Descriptive Paper (Essay and Comprehension) 2/25 30 minutes

Carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving License).

Reach the examination center well before the reporting time.

Follow all COVID-19 and exam regulations strictly.

Electronic gadgets, calculators, or study material inside the exam hall are strictly prohibited.

Selection Procedure of Probationary Officer

The Preliminary Examination, Main Exam, and Interview are the three steps in the IBPS PO Selection Process.

To be eligible for the Mains examination, candidates must pass the preliminary exam. Each stage of the process has its own set of admit cards.

The interview round, conducted by the participating banks, is only for those who qualify for the Mains examination.

The results of the Mains exam and the interview are combined to create the final merit list, and the successful candidates are appointed as Probationary Officers (POs).

FAQs about IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released