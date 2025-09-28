H-1B VISA 2025: Know How It Impacts the U.S. Economy?

H-1B VISA 2025: On September 19, President Donald Trump executed an order that the Indian H-1B community be imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B VISA applications, which has shaken the whole tech industry. But there is so much confusion regarding this news, which needs to clear the air. The notice prescribed that US President Donald Trump signed a notice that was in favor of increasing the cost of new H-1B visa petitions to $100,000, which will be made effective from midnight on September 21.

H-1B VISA 2025 Fee Details

This marks a sharp rise from the previous fees of $2,000–$5,000. The fee must be paid by sponsoring companies and applies only to new applicants, not renewals or existing visa holders. There was so much confusion before. Here in this article we will try to cover the pros and cons of the price hike. The White House Secretary has given clarification that this $100,000 fee is a one-time payment that will be paid by the new applicant only.

The order was imposed from there on at midnight on 21st September so that the petitions that were made before were not affected by this decision. This decision is taken to curb immigration, and this may bring impact on the country’s immigration system on a large scale.

LH-1B VISA 2025 Impacts

So first of all, when the order was circulated, people were panicked. They thought that every H-1B worker had to pay $100,000. The new one, along with the existing ones, is now going to pay the money, but is it true? No, it is not. The fee is only to be paid by the new applicants who are living outside the US. If someone is already an H-1B holder and living in the US, he/she will not pay the newly imposed fee. Then the second reason for panic was that there is no exemption for those who are going to apply for the H-1B visa. But that is not true.

The Department of Homeland Security has the power to remove the $100,000 for some of the persons, like the people who are working in defense or STEM research or belong to the healthcare industry, especially doctors and nurses.

So for those workers who are going to apply and belong to particularly these fields, then the government can decide not to charge the new fee. In simple words we can say that if your job helps protect the country, keeps people healthy, or supports scientific progress, the US government may let your employer skip the $100,000 payment. Then one of the reasons for panicking was that the existing visa holders will lose their power, but this is not going to happen.

The order is meant to revoke or cancel the existing visa holder’s status. It will be applicable only to the new applicants. The people get panicked by the thought that they are going to pay that $100,000 as an annual fee.

No, this is not true. You are not going to pay the new $100k fee for H-1B visas, which is an annual fee, but instead of that, it will be paid as a one-time fee. This is a temporary payment, and it will not be imposed permanently. It is all set to last for 12 months only. It will last up to the next lottery, where the govt. officials will review the policy to see if it is working properly or not, as the main purpose behind the implementation is to curb immigration.

Then they will inform the president on whether the fee should be extended or ended. This is, moreover, a trial. Then there is one of the myths, which is needed to be cleared out, that the companies will avoid the $100,000 H-1B fee by bringing workers in on business or tourist visas, but is it going to work? No, they can’t do this. An H-1B visa is needed at the earliest. This will be treated as fraud if it is being done. The order directly has given the warning that the State Department will stop workers with B visas who have just made it to avoid paying the new money. The embassy will look after it.

How will the decision by Trump affect Indian companies and employees?

You can say that; you can’t sneak in H-1B workers early on business or tourist visas to dodge the new rules, as the government is watching and will block it. The rule was made to stop the large immigration. Does it happen? Yes, it is. As per the new order, the US will now focus on hiring highly skilled workers via the H-1B visa program. The govt. will raise the minimum wages, and the outsourcing firms cannot hire a large number of low-paid workers. No cheap labour will be entertained.

The biggest fear or myth that needed to be cleared out was that the worker is going to pay the entry-level fee, but not the worker. This statement is completely wrong. The employer needs to pay the fee, not the personnel. The $100,000 visa fee must be paid by the organization that is going to sponsor the applicant or the employee. So if you are an employee and reading this article, then stay calm.

H-1B VISA 2025 Latest Details

Hope you will get the clarity after reading this. But we cannot ignore the repercussions made due to the major shift in the U.S. immigration policy. Well, it will not immediately impact the workers who are already working there in the U.S. but can impact them at the time of renewing and during the procedure of transfers. It may become more costly if petitions are filed from abroad. The Indians who make up 70% of H-1B, the policy, have caused confusion and travel turbulence within Indian professional and diplomatic circles. The U.S. administration justifies the change as a way to protect domestic wages and limit the use of low-cost foreign labour.

The tech giants like TCS and Infosys have already adapted to the local hiring and offshore expansion by seeing the IT sector volatility. This decision may stop the brain drain and can cause a reverse impact by holding the skilled labour who can boost India’s innovation ecosystem, especially in Global Capability Centers. In a longer format the policy could shift the global talent flows to the countries that are open towards the immigration system.