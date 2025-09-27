Canada Work Permit Extension 2025 New Rules, Who Qualifies, and How to Apply

Canada Work Permit Extension 2025: Canada continues to attract thousands of international workers each year, who contribute to its economy and diverse workforce. A work permit is often the key to employment opportunities, but many workers face the challenge of extending their permits when they are about to expire. With the 2025 updates now in effect, the process of extending a Canadian work permit has changed significantly. Understanding these new rules, eligibility criteria, and application steps is essential for anyone wishing to remain employed legally in Canada.

In January 2025, the Canadian government introduced significant changes to its work permit policies, particularly regarding open work permits for family members. Previously, spouses and dependent children of international students and foreign workers had broader access to open work permits. However, this year, the eligibility criteria have been tightened.

Canada Work Permit Extension 2025 Overview

Spouses of foreign workers can still apply for an open work permit, but only if the primary worker is employed in a high-skilled position. These include TEER 0 and TEER 1 occupations, as well as select TEER 2 and 3 occupations in critical sectors such as healthcare, natural resources, and construction. The primary worker’s permit must also have at least 16 months remaining when the spouse applies.

Under the new rules, dependent children are no longer eligible for open work permits. For families, this change means more planning and potentially separate applications for study or visitor permits.

Another important update concerns the concept of “maintained status,” previously known as “implied status.” The rules regarding multiple applications and overlapping requests have been clarified, making it crucial to apply correctly to avoid losing the right to remain in Canada or work while awaiting a decision.

Eligibility For Canada Work Permit Extension 2025

When applying for a work permit extension in 2025, several requirements must be met. Applications must be submitted before the current permit expires. If this is done correctly, workers may remain in Canada and continue working under their existing status until a decision is made.

Applicants must also demonstrate compliance with the conditions of their current permit. For employer-specific permits, this means remaining within the original job description and work location. A valid passport covering the entire requested extension period is required, as permits cannot be issued beyond the passport’s expiry date.

In cases where a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is required, the employer must obtain a positive LMIA decision before the worker can apply. For spouses applying under the new open work permit rules, eligibility now depends heavily on the principal worker’s occupation, sector, and the remaining validity period of their permit.

How to Apply The Canada Work Permit Extension 2025

Step 1: Gather documents

Applicants should gather all necessary documents, including their current work permit, passport, employment offer, LMIA (if required), and proof of legal status in Canada. Depending on the circumstances, additional requirements such as medical examinations may also apply.

Step 2: Apply before expiry

It is recommended to apply at least thirty days before the permit expires, although applying even earlier is generally safer. Applying on time ensures that the current status remains valid, allowing workers to stay and continue working legally while awaiting the outcome of their application.

Step 3: Submit online or on paper

Most people apply online because it is faster, easier to track, and allows documents to be uploaded quickly when required. Paper applications are accepted only in specific cases, such as for individuals with certain accessibility needs.

Step 4: Wait for a decision

After submission, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will review the application. If approved, the applicant will receive a new work permit with updated conditions. If the application is refused, the applicant may need to explore options for reinstatement or alternative permits.

Step 5: After approval

Once an extension is granted, workers must comply with the terms of the new permit. Employers should also be informed of the updated authorization. Workers are expected to adhere to all conditions to maintain their legal right to stay and work in Canada.

FAQs about Canada Work Permit Extension 2025