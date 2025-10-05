Canada Express Entry Program: Check Eligibility & How Application Rounds Executed

Canada Express Entry Program: Hello Guys!!! Have you ever heard of the Express Entry Program? Let me aware you about that. So basically Express Entry Program is a popular gateway or immigration route program for skilled persons who want to have permanent residency in Canada. Canada Express Entry is administered by IRCC aka Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This is for skilled immigrants who seek permanent residency. The IRCC conducts several programs like Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Provincial Nominee Program or PNP. Through this Express Entry system, the foreigners can apply for Canadian Permanent Residency. When they will get the residency they can live there, can work, and can avail all the facilities of the country.

One of the most important route program held by the IRCC is the Provincial Nominee Program aka PNP which enables provinces and territories to nominate individuals who wish to reside in a specific region and meet the local labour market needs. To get the PR status through PNP, the applicant or the candidate has to qualify under the eligibility criteria at first, then they have to complete the application process and submit it to the required province or area. If their application got selected, then they will receive an official certificate. After that the chances of applying via Express Entry System will be high. The skilled workers who wants to restructure their future, they chose this process as it is streamlined and pointed.

Recently the draw results for Express Entry was released. And then IRCC has declared invitations to apply for permanent residency under the Federal Skilled Trades Programs. This is a part of Express Entry System and it is relevant for the foreigners who want to opt for the Trade Occupation Program. Under Express Entry draw no 368, total of 1250 invitations were sent on 18th of September for permanent residency. In this round the CRS or the Comprehensive Ranking System was scored 505, to the lowest ranked candidate. On September 15, IRCC was declared the draw result for the draw number 366, whereas total of 228 invitations were sent to the foreign nationals where the lowest score was 746. This is the cut-off score. On September 2, the result of an Express Entry Draw was published, where total of 249 invitations were sent and the cut off score was 772. The cut off score has been dropped by 26 points then onwards.

Let’s know about The Federal Skilled Trades Program

The skilled workers who want to settle down through PR in Canada based on their qualifications in some particular field, they can apply under the FSTP or the Federal Skilled Trades Program. The candidates have to prove their candidature by qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Canada Express Entry Program Eligibility Criteria

Here is the detailed eligibility information you must need for the Canada Express Entry Program:

The candidate must have possess two years of full time work experience in his skilled field within the five years of applying for the Visa. This has to be approved by the NOC or Occupational Classification.

or Occupational Classification. The candidates must have a valid job offer with them as a full time employee with the agreement of at least one year or a certificate of qualification in their respective trade offered by a Canadian territorial, provincial or federal authority. The certificate shows the candidature of the applicant that they have passed the exam and have acquired the skill set which is necessary to sustain there.

in their respective trade offered by a Canadian territorial, provincial or federal authority. The certificate shows the candidature of the applicant that they have passed the exam and have acquired the skill set which is necessary to sustain there. Candidates have to prove their language proficiency and income proficiency . This is required because they have to prove that they can support themselves and their families, unless they are already authorized to work in Canada and have a valid job offer.

. This is required because they have to prove that they can support themselves and their families, unless they are already authorized to work in Canada and have a valid job offer. The candidates have ton chose their province or territory of the residenc e, while completing the Express Entry Profile.

e, while completing the Express Entry Profile. As of now they are not entitled to settle there as they applying through a Provincial Nominee Program, in which case they must reside in the nominating province or territory.

How the Application Rounds Executed?

At first the agency choose the type of round they want to hold after the verification. Then they will decide that how many candidates are eligible for the invitation on the ground of eligibility criteria. Then they identify the highest scored candidates from the draw who are eligible enough and chosen. Then at last they sent invitations to those candidates to apply for the permanent residence.

Types of Invitations Executed by the IRCC

IRCC conduct various types of invitation rounds phase wise during the whole year under the Express Entry System. There is a general round of application in which the top ranked candidates get the invitations. Normally they get the call because they are qualify for any of the three Express Entry programs. There are program specific rounds are also executed, where the eligible candidates who are eligible under some sort or program like PNP get the invitation. IRCC also executed category based rounds of invitations which is administered by the Minister to support the economy of the country. Here the high ranked candidates get the invitations for meeting the eligibility criteria provided they are eligible for one of the three core Express Entry programs. It was further noted that candidates with a provincial or territorial nomination would continue to receive invitations through both general and PNP-specific rounds.

CSR Ranking

Comprehensive Ranking System or CSR is done the Canadian Federal system to rank the applicants as per their age, educational background, and history of employment, language proficiency, and income threshold for each Express Entry Draw. Before there were job offer points in the CSR process in the Express Entry Pool. But Canada withdrew this system on 25th of March. The exemption of job offer points will be not applicable to all the categories. It is applicable for them who are classified under Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification. The applicants who will be qualified for the job offers point, they will lose their other CRS points. In a contrary, those with a current job offer will no longer have the opportunity to earn extra points after March 25, 2025.