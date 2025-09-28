BPSC 71st Result 2025 @bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks, Download Answer Key PDF

BPSC 71st Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the cutoff marks for their BPSC 71st Result 2025 very soon. The BPSC Prelims exam 2025 has held on 13th September 2025. To analysis of BPSC 71st Exam 2025, the paper was easy to Compulsory and candidates can easily attempt 110 to 115 questions.

The BPSC 71st cutoff marks are expected to be released in October 2025 on the BPSC official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. On the official websites, the cutoff points are anticipated to be made public in October 2025. BPSC has advised students to only check the official websites regularly for updates.

BPSC 71st Result 2025 Overview

Feature Details Exam Name 71st Bihar Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Total Vacancies 1,298 (including 419 for women) Prelims Exam Date September 13, 2025 (12 PM to 2 PM, offline) Answer Key Release September 19, 2025 (provisional) Result Expected Date Mid-October 2025 (Expected) Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Selection Stages Prelims, Mains, Interview

71st BPSC Prelims Result Date

The 71st BPSC Prelims Result Result 2025 is scheduled for the Mid of the October, according to the notification. Candidates can expect to see the 71st BPSC Prelims Result link in the end week of the month accordingly.

How to Check BPSC 71st Result 2025?

The official BPSC cutoff marks will be available in PDF format on the BPSC website. Candidates need to follow these steps to check the result:

Visit the official BPSC website.

On the homepage, locate the section for the 71st Prelims exam results.

Log in using your login credentials.

After logging in, you can download the BPSC Result 2025 PDF, which will contain the category-wise qualifying marks.

Check your roll number or application details to confirm your eligibility for the Mains exam.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 71st Answer Key 2025

On September 19, 2025, the BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key 2025 was made available on the official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. All applicants can now view their official response sheet and question paper set-by-set answers for the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims, which were held on September 13, 2025.

How to Get the 2025 BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key?

BPSC has provided detailed guidelines for getting the BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key in order to streamline the procedure. To obtain your response sheet and the temporary key, take the following actions:

Visit www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website.

The “Provisional Answer Key for 71st Prelims Exam 2025” link should be clicked.

View the PDF after selecting your question paper set (E, F, G, or H).

To determine your projected score, download and store the answer key.

BPSC Cutoff 2025

The BPSC Cutoff is minimum marks for students to crack prelims and eligible to qualify for next stage mains exam. The cutoff marks varies for different categories such as Unreserved, OBC and SC/ST.

Feature Details Exam BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Date September 13, 2025 Mode Offline Result Mid-October 2025 (Expected) Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Prelims Expected Cut-Off 2025

Category Cut-off General 87- 90 General Female 80- 82 EWS 82- 86 EWSFemale 72- 75 OBC 86- 89 OBC Female 73- 75 SC 74- 78 SC Female 58- 62 ST 78- 80 ST Female 55- 60

These are expected cutoffs which is prepared by experts, although the official cutoff will be announced later. Also, the marks have been taken average and the female category can get a different cutoff from male.

BPSC 70th Prelims Cut-off marks

The Previous years BPSC Prelims Cutoff helps in making reliable predictions. Check out the table below for past three years trend are as follows:-

Category 67th BPSC 68th BPSC 69th BPSC 70th BPSC General 113 91 91.6 91 General Female 109 84 84 81 EWS 109 87 86.6 83 EWS Female 105 81 77.6 73 SC 104 79 79 70 SC Female 93 66.5 61 55 ST 100 74 75 65 ST Female 96 65.7 54 65

What Happens Next After Prelims?

After BPSC announces the Prelims results and cutoff:

Candidates who meet or exceed the cutoff will proceed to the Mains examination.

The Mains examination will consist of descriptive papers on General Studies, optional subjects, and possibly a language or essay component.

Subsequently, there will be an interview or personality test, as required.

The final result will be based on the combined scores of the Mains examination and the interview (as per BPSC rules).

Key Factors Influencing the Expected Cut Off:

The BPSC cutoff marks vary from year to year, depending on several factors, including:

Paper Difficulty : The difficulty level of the exam varies. If most candidates find the paper easy, the cutoff score is likely to be higher.

: The difficulty level of the exam varies. If most candidates find the paper easy, the cutoff score is likely to be higher. Number of Applicants : A larger number of applicants generally leads to a higher cutoff score, as it increases competition.

: A larger number of applicants generally leads to a higher cutoff score, as it increases competition. Number of Vacancies : The number of available positions also affects the cutoff. Fewer vacancies typically result in higher cutoff scores.

: The number of available positions also affects the cutoff. Fewer vacancies typically result in higher cutoff scores. Past year trends : Analyzing patterns from the 70th BPSC Prelims and previous exams helps in estimating the expected cutoff scores.

: Analyzing patterns from the 70th BPSC Prelims and previous exams helps in estimating the expected cutoff scores. Reservation policy: Different cutoff scores are expected for General (Unreserved), OBC/BC, EBC, SC, ST, EWS, and female candidates within each category.

FAQs about BPSC 71st Result 2025