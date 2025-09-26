Alberta Seniors Benefit October 2025 Check Payment Date, Benefits and Eligibility Criteria

Alberta Seniors Benefit October 2025: The Alberta Seniors Benefit continues to support low-income seniors in the province by providing monthly payments to help with living expenses. In 2025, the benefit amounts and income thresholds have been updated to reflect inflation and rising living costs. For many older Albertans, the Alberta Seniors Benefitis an important monthly support that helps bridge the gap between federal pensions and daily living costs and will receive on October 2025.

This guide explains how much you could receive, who is eligible in 2025, and how to apply online or by mail. Whether you are turning 65 this year or are already receiving the benefit, these updates could affect your monthly income.

Alberta Seniors Benefit October 2025 Overview

Feature Details for 2025 Recipient Age 65 years or older Residency Must live in Alberta at time of application; requires 3 months prior residency Federal Benefit Requirement Must receive Old Age Security (OAS) or be eligible for it Income Test Based on previous year’s income, with deductions Maximum Annual Benefit (Single) $3,868 (for homeowners, renters, or lodge residents) Maximum Annual Benefit (Couple) $5,801 (for homeowners, renters, or lodge residents) Payment Method Monthly payments via direct deposit or cheque Payment Date 27 October 2025

Monthly payment schedule, please see details below for 2025

Month Date January January 27, 2025 February February 24, 2025 March March 25, 2025 April April 24, 2025 May May 26, 2025 June June 24, 2025 July July 25, 2025 August August 25, 2025 September September 23, 2025 October October 27, 2025 November November 24, 2025 December December 17, 2025

1. Your and (if applicable) your spouse/partner’s income in the previous year.

2. Deductions allowed (e.g. OAS, pension plan contributions).

3. Your living / residence type (homeowner, renter, lodge, continuing care home).

4. Your marital, check status.

Maximum Benefit Amounts 2025

Recipient Type of Residence Maximum Annual Benefit Single senior Homeowner / Renter / Lodge $3,868 Single senior Long-term care / Continuing care $12,388 Senior couple Homeowner / Renter / Lodge $5,801 Senior couple Long-term care / Continuing care $16,256

Eligibility Criteria Of Alberta Seniors Benefit October 2025

Be at least 65 years old.

years old. Be a resident of Alberta (must have lived in Alberta for at least 3 months before applying)

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Be receiving Old Age Security (OAS) from the federal government (you must not have deferred or delayed OAS).

Meet income eligibility criteria (your non-deductible income must be under thresholds after allowable deductions).

How to Check Your October 2025 Payment

1. Bank / Direct Deposit Statement

If you signed up for direct deposit, check your bank’s transaction records on October 27, 2025 (or the prior business day). The deposit should show under “Seniors Benefit” or a similar description.

2. Benefit Statement / Letter

Alberta government often sends a notice or letterconfirming benefits and payment amounts periodically. This may show your monthly benefit amount and payment schedule.

3. MyAlberta Seniors Account / Online Portal

If you have a verified MyAlberta Seniors account, you may be able to log in and view your benefits updating addresses, and checking payment status.

4. Contact Alberta Supports / Seniors Financial Assistance

Call the provincial hotline or office to ask whether October 2025 payment is issued. Be ready with your Personal Health Care number or Seniors Benefit file number.

5. Use the Benefit Estimator Tool

While it won’t show your payment status, the Alberta Seniors Benefit Estimator can help you verify whether you should be receiving benefits and roughly what amount.

Benefits Of Alberta Seniors 2025

Financial supplement on top of federal pensions ( OAS, GIS ).

). Helps cover daily expenses, especially for those with limited income.

Non-taxable support in many cases (though always check your tax situation).

Predictable monthly payments that seniors can count .

Stability for low-income households, particularly in times of inflation or rising costs.

