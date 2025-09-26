Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship 2026-27: Check Scholarship date and How to Apply

Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship 2026-27: The Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarships are open to international students wishing to pursue their master’s and PhD degrees at any highly reputable university, with the exception of universities located in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, and Ireland.

The Aga Khan Foundation offers a limited number of scholarships each year for postgraduate studies to outstanding students from select developing countries who lack other means of funding their studies. The program aims to develop future scholars and leaders and prepare them for employment, primarily within the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Scholarships are awarded on a 50% grant/50% loan basis through a competitive application process, which takes place once a year, usually in June or July.

Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship 2026-27 Overview

Aspect Details Programme Name Aga Khan Foundation International Scholarship Programme (AKF ISP) Level of Study Mainly Master’s; PhD for exceptional cases in research or academia Eligible Countries Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Madagascar, Mozambique (plus residents from these origins in France, Portugal, UK, USA, Canada) Fields of Study Priority to AKDN areas like architecture, health, education, culture, rural development, economic growth, civil society Award Type 50% grant (no repayment) + 50% loan (with terms) Number of Awards Limited, competitive process Duration Full programme for Master’s; first two years for PhD

Important Dates & Deadlines

Milestone Date / Period Application window opens Approximately January 2026 Application deadline March 31, 2026 Shortlisting / Interviews April – June 2026 Final award decisions / announcement Late June / Early July 2026 Disbursement / start of support At start of postgraduate programme

Eligible Countries & Applicants

The ISP is currently open to applicants from the following countries:

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Egypt

India

Kenya

Kyrgyz Republic

Madagascar

Mozambique

Pakistan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania Uganda

Eligibility Criteria Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship

To qualify, an applicant generally must:

1. Have excellent academic records (e.g. strong undergraduate performance).

2. Hold a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) and/or relevant training or professional experience.

3. Show genuine financial need, that is, the student must demonstrate they lack sufficient means to fund the studies.

4. Present a multi‑source funding plan (i.e. not relying solely on ISP, but other funding sources where possible).

5. Be admitted (or have conditional acceptance) to a reputable postgraduate institutionbefore applying.

6. Be entering the first year of a postgraduate study, not someone who has already begun or is midway.

7. Show leadership potential, extracurricular or volunteer record, and relevant work or professional experience.

Application Fees Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship

One of the attractive features of this scholarship is that there is no application fee specifically for AKF ISP. Applicants are not required to pay to submit the form to Aga Khan Foundation offices.

How to Apply the Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship

Below is a step‑by‑step guide to applying to the AKF ISP for 2026‑27:

Eligible applicants can apply for the scholarship by following these steps:

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register‘ button and enter the required details to register. (Note: If you are already registered, log in using your Gmail account, mobile number, or email ID.)

Step 3: Applicants can obtain the application form from the Aga Khan Foundation or the Aga Khan Education Board office/service in their country of residence.

Step 4: Submit the completed application to the address listed below:

Required Documents Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship

You will need to attach several documents to support your application:

Academic transcripts and degree certificates (undergraduate)

Proof of admission or offer letter to the postgraduate programme

Curriculum Vitae (CV) or resume.

Two or more letters of recommendation (from professors or employers)

Personal statement / essay (describing your academic and career goals, motivation, background)

Evidence of financial status: family income statements, tax returns, bank statements

Identification document (passport, national ID)

Any additional documents your country office may require (e.g. proof of residence, language test scores).

Benefits Of Aga Khan Foundation Scholarship

The awards are structured as a combination of grant and loan, with the recipient being required to repay 50 percent of the total amount.

of the total amount. Scholarships for master’s studies will cover the entire duration of the program, while for PhD students, scholarships will be awarded for the first two years .

. After that, applicants are expected to secure funding from other sources.

The award does not cover the cost of international travel, clothing, furniture, or living expenses for family members.

Grant vs Loan – Cost Structure

One striking feature of the AKF ISP is its mixed funding model:

50% grant : This portion is a non-repayable scholarship.

: This portion is a non-repayable scholarship. 50% loan: This portion must be repaid according to terms.

Repayment Conditions:

Repayment begins six months after one of the following: Graduation Termination of studies Withdrawal of support due to failure to meet academic standards

one of the following: A service charge or interest (e.g., 5% per annum) is applied to the loan amount.

or interest (e.g., 5% per annum) is applied to the loan amount. The repayment period is typically five years .

is typically . A guarantor is usually required to co-sign the loan agreement.

